Barcelona draw PSG in Champions League last 16 round

FC Barcelona will be playing against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

This was confirmed at Monday’s Champions League round of 16 draws hosted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Having finished second in their group, Barça were unseeded and will play the first of the two legs at the Camp Nou.

The return leg will be at the Parc des Princes.

The first legs are scheduled for 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March.

The exact match schedule will be confirmed later on Monday.