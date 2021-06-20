Barcelona sign Memphis Depay on free transfer

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Memphis Depay on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract at Lyon.×

The 27-year-old’s deal with the French side expires at the end of June, leaving him free to negotiate a move to another club.

He has long been expected to join up with fellow countryman Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, with the coach a huge admirer of the pacy forward.

Barcelona, however, confirmed on Saturday evening via Twitter that Memphis has completed his move to Catalonia, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Spanish giants.

“FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end,” a statement read.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.”

Depay becomes Barca’s fourth signing of the summer, following right-back Emerson to Camp Nou, as well as former Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

It’s not the first time that the Catalan club have tried to sign Dutch forward Memphis. He looked destined to join them in January only for the move to break down due to financial reasons.