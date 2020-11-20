Basketball: 8 Nigerians make 2020 NBA draft

The National Basketball Association (NBA), American men’s professional basketball league, held its yearly draft, were talented basketballers who are eligible and wish to join the league are drafted by clubs

Among the drafted stars are 8 players of Nigerian heritage.

Power Forward Precious Achiuwa, drafted from Memphis Tigers by the Miami Heat, was born in Port-Harcourt, while Center Udoka Azubuike drafted from Kansas Jayhawks by Utah Jazz was born in Lagos.

Small Forward Isaac Okoro drafted by Cleveland Cavaliers, Power Forward Onyeka Okongwu drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and Center Daniel Oturu drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves were all born in the United States to Nigerian parents.

Power Forward Ezekiel “Zeke” Nnaji drafted by Denver Nuggets, Shooting Guard Desmond Bane drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and Small Forward Jordan Nwora drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks all have Nigerian fathers.