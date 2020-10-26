Bauchi COVID-19 palliative store found empty by hoodlums – Governor declares

Just as it is the trending story all over the country as youths and other Nigerians are breaking into warehouses to cart away COVID-19 palliative items stored there, youths in Bauchi too tried to do same thing in the early hours of Sunday, 25th October but found all the stores empty.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed made the confirmation of the attempt in his verified Twitter account handle where he wrote that, “Today, hoodlums attempted a raid on the #COVID19 palliative warehouse in Bauchi State. My Chief of Staff was informed and he ordered the warehouse to be opened” .

The Governor further wrote, “They saw it was empty, and they turned back. And that’s because we shared everything to beneficiaries as at when due.

For accountability, when we started distribution months ago, I ensured to set up a high powered committee that included myself, my deputy, the State @OfficialPDPNig Chairman and Chairmen of all political parties in the state, including traditional rulers, and others”.

Governor Mohammed added that, “The core of my mandate remains the crucial drive to give Bauchi State citizens a better prospect and more excellent opportunity for a prosperous life. We are doing this, and we will continue to do more. #GreaterBauchi”