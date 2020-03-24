Bauchi governor self-isolates after parley with Atiku’s son

The Bauchi state governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has notified the public of going into self-isolation after having a hand shake with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, son of Atiku Abubakar, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate of 2019 presidential election.

This was made known in a press release signed by Mukhtar M. Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant (Media) on Monday.

The statement stated that, Bala made this decision after his return from an official trip in Lagos, where he met with the son of Atiku Abubakar in an Aero contractor aircraft where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries

“It would be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed who also recently returned from an official Trip in Lagos, met with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar in the Aero contractor’s aircraft, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Gidado who stated that Bala has not exhibited any symptoms of the disease said that, “the governor is following the recommendation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and will remain in isolation in order to avoid the risk of spread of the disease.”

The senior Special minster also stated that the blood sample of the governor has been taken and is undergoing clinical test.

He further revealed that the governor’s entourage would go on self-isolation too

The governor has therefore cancelled all his appointments with immediate effect, Gidado noted.

“Consequently therefore, the Governor has cancelled all his appointment with immediate effect and any inconveniences coursed are highly regretted.’’