Bauchi govt begins headcount of sex workers

Bauchi State Government has begun the headcount of commercial sex workers, according to Alhaji Aminu Balarabe, Permanent Commissioner, Bauchi State Hisbah Command.

Balarabe stated this at the inauguration of the enumeration exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the exercise was designed to support the sex workers with economic empowerment to enable them to quit prostitution, learn trades and become self-reliant.

Balarabe said the state government would also assist the identified sex workers who were willing to be reunited with their families.

In addition, he said that the exercise was not meant to witchhunt or discriminate against them.

The Commissioner said the state government had initiated the exercise after careful deliberations and considerations of the plight of the sex workers.

According to him, the exercise would enable the state government to properly plan and determine the financial and moral commitments to rehabilitate the sex workers.

“Bauchi government decided to provide them with the necessary empowerment skills and seed capital to enable them to quit the immoral attitude of prostitution.

“Some of them who are not indigenes of the state will be reunited with their parents if they so wish. The state government will contact their state governments for proper handing over of those affected,” he said.

“Biodata forms will be distributed to the sex workers to provide their personal information such as state of origin and the reason they ventured into prostitution.

“They are also required to indicate the type of trade or occupation of their choice. The state will also sponsor the marriage of those willing to marry or remarry.

“We are fully committed to implementing the Sharia law as provided in our legal code but with full consideration of fundamental human rights of every citizen,” he said.

Miss Hafsat Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the sex workers, urged the state government to fulfil its promise and ensure the effective empowerment of the affected sex workers.

She expressed her desire to quit prostitution and engage in meaningful activities to contribute to social and economic development of the state. – NAN.