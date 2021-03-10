Bauchi govt sets N400m for digital education

Bauchi State Government has earmarked N400 million for digital education in an effort aimed at advancing the sector.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed disclosed this during an advocacy visit of the Director of the Korean International Development Agency, Mr Woochang Chan and other officials of the agency paid him at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

The governor said the state government has already developed a model and framework to fast-track the implementation of the policy in the state to ensure better performance in teaching and learning processes.

He said his administration will open new frontiers in education in order to leverage on opportunities available for the state at various levels of government, development partners and other critical stakeholders.

Governor Bala Mohammed said the administration has made a huge investment to advance education sector and it will work with education administrators to achieve the desired objectives.

“We are highly delighted today to receive you on this very important and historic visit and I am very familiar and conversant with what your agency is doing or has done to Nigeria in terms of bilateral relations.

“The smart school was started by me when I was the FCT Minister which is now a national centre for excellence in Nigeria.”

He commended the Universal Basic Education Commission ( UBEC) for assisting the state government to develop and overcome the numerous challenges facing education, adding that his administration will expand its relationship with partners to enable it benefit from their activities.

Speaking on the mission of their visit to Bauchi, the Director of the Korean International Development Agency, Mr Woochang Chan noted that Bauchi State has been selected for the establishment of a smart school for the North-East zone.

He said the agency has come up with a digital transformation plan to assist states in the management of schools to develop their education sector for the benefit of younger generation.

“The smart school was initiated to change the way and process of learning and teaching to ensure compliance in accordance with international best practice in education.”

On the mass digital literacy programme introduced in Bauchi, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde said the initiative is to equip the students and pupils with the basic skills of information and technology.