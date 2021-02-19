Bauchi govt uncovers 1,000 arms, security uniforms in building

Bauchi State Government has uncovered a building with 1,000 firearms in Bauchi Metropolis. Governor Bala Mohammed consequently ordered the demolition of the structure after he received information from the security agency that over 1,000 rifles were discovered in the inner part of the ancient Bauchi area in the metropolis.

During the demolition on Wednesday night, the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, noted that a sack concealing over 1,000 ammunition and others with military and immigration uniforms were discovered in one of the rooms in the house.

He said security agencies discovered the items after a tip-off from residents.

The governor said he ordered the demolition of the house to serve as deterrent to those hoarding arms or criminals in their residences. He said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the police have paraded Adamu Sule, a resident of Bauchi Metropolis, who reported the discovery of the ammunition in his newly-rented apartment, alongside three others, as a suspect.

Bauchi State Police Command, while parading the suspects yesterday, told journalists that its men got information about the weapons and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) uniforms in a four-bedroom apartment and deployed its operatives to the location.

The police spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, said that 204 ammunitions were first recovered in a house in Kofa Dume. He added that Sule had asked his friends to get an apartment for him, which when did, and while cleaning the rooms, he found a sack of bullets and Immigration uniforms.

“The house is N75,000 but I gave them N30,000 and they allowed me to pack in. While sweeping one of the rooms, we found all these,” Sule said.

Wakil added that their second search revealed additional 144 live ammunitions.

“We found two anti-aircraft (AA), one used shell of AA, two used shells of Machine Gun ammunition. We also found uniforms belonging to Immigration.

“We have arrested four suspects in connection to that crime; Adamu Sule, Muhammad Sanusi, Abba Saidu and Yakubu Ahmad who live in Bauchi.”