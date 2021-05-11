Bauchi village head beats wife to death

The hamlet head of Sabon Layi Kwara, Daniel Salka, has been suspended for beating his wife, Hajara to death.

Iliya Habila, Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Council of Bauchi State, suspended Salka, over the suspected violence that led to the death of his wife.

The council’s Director of Administration and General Services, Marcus Nehemiah, revealed this in a letter addressed to the suspended village head and made available to journalists on Sunday.

He said the suspension was with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

According to Nehemiah, the suspended hamlet head, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, was alleged to have beaten his wife to death on April 19, 2021.

He said that Salka was arrested by a combined team of vigilantes and operatives of the Department of State Services on April 26, 2021, in the Bayara suburb and handed over to the police in Bogoro for investigation and possible prosecution.