Bayelsa airport ready for commercial flights – Gov. Diri

Governor Douye Diri on Wednesday announced that the state-owned airport was ready for commercial flight operations.

He stated this when he made an unscheduled visit to the facility ahead of a final certification visitation by the country’s aviation regulatory authorities on March 30, 2021.

“I have spent over one year on this project after taking over from my predecessor in office, Sen. Seriake Dickson, who initiated it.

“What we are doing now is dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s. So far, I think every requirement is on the ground.

“I believe when the inspection teams from the aviation authorities come, they would be satisfied with what we have done and grant us the licence for commercial use of the airport,” he explained.

The governor expressed the hope that after the inspection and final submission of the reports, commercial activities would commence at the airport.

Gov. Diri was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, his Information, Orientation and Strategy counterpart, Ayibaina Duba, Managing Director of the Bayelsa Airport, Capt. Bunmi Williams and other top government functionaries.

Earlier, Diri disclosed that Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom had reached a tentative agreement for Ibom Air owned by the Akwa Ibom Government to ply the Bayelsa airport route when it commences commercial operations. – NAN.