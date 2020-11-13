Bayelsa Assembly approves Diri’s N17bn loan request

The Bayelsa State Assembly has given approval to a request by Governor Douye Diri, to obtain an additional N17b loan from multiple sources to fund his administration’s policies and programmes.

The 24-member House granted Diri the approval during Thursday’s plenary.

The governor had soon after his inauguration on February 14, sought for and received approval from the legislators to borrow N2.9b from commercial banks to buy official vehicles for his office and other top government officials.

The approval of the N17bn loan on Thursday followed a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Monday Bubou-Obolo and seconded by Charles Daniel.