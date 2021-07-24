Bayelsa government vows to fish out kidnappers of SSG’s mother

Bayelsa State government has vowed to fish out the kidnappers of the mother of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Betinah Benson.

A statement by the government, yesterday, said the state, in collaboration with security agencies, were committed to pursuing and apprehending the criminals involved in the condemnable kidnap “no matter how fast they run or how deep their hiding hole is, and return Mama home to her loved ones.”

The statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibana Duba, condemned the kidnap by yet to be identified gunmen in military fatigue last Tuesday. Regardless of the regrettable security breach, he reassured residents that the state’s security architecture, which earned it a top place as the most peaceful state in the federation, was still intact.