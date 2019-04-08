Bayelsa govt gives automatic employment to 107 Ph.D, 200 MSc holders

The Bayelsa State government has offered automatic employment to 107 PhD holders as well as 200 MSc degree holders who have concluded their doctoral and masters degree programmes in various universities across the world.

While giving the approval, Governor Seriake Dickson also announced the automatic employment for all medical doctors, pharmacists, public health specialists and other beneficiaries of the State Scholarship Scheme who studied professional courses considered critical to the state.

A statement by Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, said that the 107 PhD holders, who are beneficiaries of the State Scholarship Scheme, would be deployed in the three state-owned universities — the Niger Delta University, University of Africa and the Bayelsa Medical University — as lecturers.

He also stated that other products of the scheme, who studied medicine and other professional courses at masters degree level, would be engaged by the state government in the various medical facilities and the civil service respectively.

Many of the beneficiaries were from Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Agricultural Economics, Agric Engineering, International Relations, Pharmacy Practice, Public Health, Computing and Electronics System, Gas Turbine Engineering, Natural Resources Management, Environmental Law and Management and Statistics.

The governor noted that the State Scholarship Scheme, which was designed to send an army of Bayelsa scholars to universities across the globe, came with heavy sacrifice and cost to the government.