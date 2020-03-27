Bayelsa govt shuts land, sea borders

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all land and sea entry and exit points into and out of the state.

Governor Douye Diri gave the order on Thursday after he was briefed by the COVID-19 task force in the state.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as also directing that all mortuaries be closed forthwith to ensure compliance with the earlier directive on the suspension of burial and wedding ceremonies in the state for two weeks.

Diri said the implementation committee would liaise with all the security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directive.

He said the additional measures are being taken to protect and safeguard every resident of the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor had tested negative for the virus on Thursday.