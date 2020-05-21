Bayelsa relaxes social gathering order, cancels 100-days-in office celebration

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has agreed to allow churches with big auditoriums to have not more than 200 members during Sunday services.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force’s sub-committee on churches, Pastor Samuel John-Peters.

Two weeks ago, Diri directed that big churches could accommodate 50 worshippers during services, while small churches could have 20.

John-Peters said churches must ensure that their members observe physical distancing.

He said it was also compulsory for churches to provide hand sanitisers, running water and soaps at their entrances, and ensure the use of face mask by all worshippers.

He, however, said the governor had not given any directive pertaining to midweek activities, but that “the 8pm to 6am curfew is still in force.”

John-Peters advised pastors to strictly comply with the rules and regulations guiding safety under the pandemic.

Also, the governor said his administration would not be celebrating 100 days in office due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Diri, who disclosed this when members of the past state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a solidarity visit in Government House, said the construction of a flyover and expansion of the roundabout at Edepie were part of the urban renewal plan of his administration.

The governor, in a press release by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout would precede the construction work on the flyover to ease traffic in the area.

Diri assured that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was poised to initiate projects that would bring about overall development to the state.

He expressed his administration’s intention to give a facelift to the capital city as evident in the ongoing demolition of illegal structures that had defaced the Yenagoa metropolis.

His words: “Even in the face of COVID-19, we have decided to do some preparatory things, which I hear are going down well with our people. We are not just pulling down illegal structures but also sanitising our city.

“Work will start on the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout in no distant time. Also, we intend to build a car park at the market at Swali, which is the largest in Yenagoa, and fence it off to ensure a healthy environment.

“Our government is on track. We are not looking at celebrating 100 days in office because globally, economies are at a standstill as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. But rather we are expecting to celebrate our achievements in another one to three years’ time.”