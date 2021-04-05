Bayelsa sets up emergency centres as cholera kills 24

The Bayelsa State Government has announced that 24 persons have died as a result of cholera outbreak in the state.

It was gathered on Saturday that about 200 cases of the epidemic were recorded in 30 communities with the coastal Southern Ijaw Local Government Area being the worst-hit.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Newton-Igwele, while confirming the incident, said the state government had mobilised its Rapid Response Team to mitigate the spread of the cholera disease.

He said the government in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also adopted some measures to preserve the lives of the people during the period.

Newton-Igwele said, “Some of the measures include the decentralisation of the RRT in the local government areas since last October; distribution of commodities for the containment of the outbreak; ongoing search to identity active cases and the provision of oral cholera vaccines for the vaccination of people in the affected areas.”

He further stated that people within the identified 30 communities had been vaccinated through a partnership between the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission.