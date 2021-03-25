BBNaija returns with N90m grand prize

One of Nigeria’s most anticipated reality television show, Big Brother Naija, will return for its sixth season in 2021.

Furthermore, the reality television show will top previous editions as its organisers, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced a grand prize of N90 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said customers on the DStv and GOtv platforms would have the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

