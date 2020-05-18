Ben Akabueze gets tenure extension as DG Budget Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Benjamin Akabueze as the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance said Akabueze’s tenure, which will expire June 10, 2020, has been renewed.

The statement said Akabueze is carrying out reforms in the Budget Office “towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Budget office of the Federation.”

It added that Akabueze’s tenure was renewed “for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation.”

Akabueze was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning to the President on February 15, 2016 and later re-deployed and appointed as DG Budget on June 10, 2016.