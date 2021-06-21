Benue Police kill 14 bandits in gun battle

Fourteen suspected bandits have been shot dead by the police in Benue State during an intensive gun-battle with the hoodlums.

It was gathered that 50 bandits attempted to invade the Kastina-Ala Police Division where some of their members were being detained to free them when sporadic shootings occurred.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30am on Sunday.

Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, in a statement confirmed the development, saying that the police were determined to wipe out bandits from the state.

According to her, on 19th June, 2021, five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

She added that on 20th June, 2021 at about 1:30 am more than fifty other gang members of the detainees mobilized and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

Anene explained that officers at the division, who were already at alert, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and were able to subdue them.

She added that 14 of the bandits were brought down during the exchange of fire while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Anene stated that the police were now on the trail of others with a bid to arrest and prosecute them.

She urged the people to remain calm and furnish the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits.