Betano, a leading global online gaming and sports betting platform, has announced its sponsorship of the Lagos Campus Beach Soccer tournament, reinforcing its commitment to youth sports and grassroots development in Nigeria.

The highly-anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place on June 28–29, 2025, at Elegushi Beach, Lagos.

Organized by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Grassroots Sports Development in partnership with BrandEscort Communications, the event will bring together top tertiary institutions across Lagos to compete in a thrilling beach soccer showdown.

Through this sponsorship, Betano will provide financial support to enhance the tournament’s structure, improve the competitive experience, and create more opportunities for young athletes in Lagos-based tertiary institutions.

Speaking on the partnership, David Segunmaru, Betano Retail Country emphasized the brand’s dedication to fostering grassroots sports development while promoting responsible gaming.

“We are excited to partner with Lagos Campus Beach Soccer, a tournament that embodies youth energy, sportsmanship, and community engagement. This collaboration allows us to support the next generation of athletes while reinforcing our dedication to sports development in Nigeria,” Segunmaru said.

Additionally, Adebanji Atewogboye a.k.a Skibanj, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Grassroots Sports Development highlighted the event’s wider impact, noting that it will include a campus storming activation—a promotional tour in participating institutions ahead of the grand finale.

“This most anticipated Lagos Campus Beach Soccer event will draw participants from top institutions in Lagos State to foster a vibrant beach soccer culture in the country. The tournament offers young players a platform to showcase their talents, with opportunities for further development in professional beach soccer,” Atewogboye said.

The tournament, also supported by Cway Group, DSTV, and Brila FM, is expected to attract thousands of fun-loving spectators from across the state.