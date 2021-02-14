Beware of scammers, we are yet to resume recruitment – NDLEA warns

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has yet to resume job recruitment it suspended to comply with the requirements of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

NDLEA Head of Public Affairs, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Mr Jonah Achema, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He, therefore, warned the public against activities of scammers.

Achema said that the recruitment portal circulating all over the internet was fake and that the public needed to take caution.

The agency noted that job scammers, who had created fake NDLEA recruitment portal, had been extorting money from unsuspecting public.

“The agency wishes to inform the general public that there is no fresh recruitment exercise going on.

“The public are warned to be wary of these scammers. All prospective applicants will be duly communicated once the screening resumes.

“It is also important to note that NDLEA will not ask for any fee from any applicant, ” he said.