Biafra: Two die as army, police invade Kanu’s lawyer’s house

Two persons were feared dead when security operatives believed to have come from the joint team of the army, police and Civil Defence Corps invaded the country home of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, personal lawyer of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday, June 6.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that the attackers stormed in 15 Hilux vans, abducted Ejiofor’s elder brother, Joel, personal driver and two others, after shooting the lawyer’s personal assistant.

“They invaded and laid siege on Ejiofor’s family hose at about 2.30am and left around past 4am on Sunday, June 6. The invading security operatives had jumped the perimeter fence of the compound after cutting its security cable and shot in different directions. They had stormed the scene with about 15 hilux vans.

“Ifeanyi Ejiofor, human rights lawyer, who is also the principal attorney to IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was unable to be tracked and abducted or instantly shot dead because he was hiding somewhere in his house.

“The security operatives shot his personal assistant, one Samuel Uzo Okoro (Biggy) who was killed inside the compound. Unable to locate the lawyer, and having killed the personal assistant, the security operatives took his corpse into the boot of a car belonging to Ejiofor, and ordered his chief driver, fondly called Papa, to drive the car and follow them. The attackers also abducted Ejiofor’s elder brother, Joel, and the lawyer’s two domestic staff, Ugochukwu and Chikezie, and bundled them away.”

Several efforts made by our reporter to get across to Joel Ejiofor for his own side of the story was unsuccessful as at press time.

Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, Ikechukwu Ikenga, denied having knowledge of the attack.

“The headquarters is not yet aware of the said attack. We shall investigate, and get back to you, please,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch (Unity Bar), has condemned the attack on Ejiofor’s house, describing it as barbaric.

A statement by Bulus Atsen, chairman of the Abuja branch, read: “It is instructive and unfortunate to note that this assault and harassment by agents of the state on account of Mr. Ejiofor’s legal representation of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, now seems to be the modus operandi of the Federal Government.

“The NBA, Abuja branch, condemns the reckless use of state powers to attack lawyers for discharging their functions pursuant to Section 36(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.