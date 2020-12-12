Biden administration will be full of scandal –Trump

US President Donald Trump says the administration of Democrat Joe Biden will be full of scandals for many years.

He also urged the Supreme Court to follow the constitution and do the needful.

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal-plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great courage and wisdom. Save the USA!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Last month, the Republic candidate lost the presidential election to Biden He has, however, refused to concede defeat, insisting that there was “massive fraud and massive rigging” in the election and that the court cases challenging the election outcome will continue.

The 74-year-old incumbent has also declined to say if he would attend Biden’s inauguration next year, as is the custom for an outgoing president. “I’ll be honest, I know the answer, but I just don’t want to say it yet,” he said, adding that it is “not right” that Biden has begun picking a cabinet.

Recall that at a briefing with White House reporters recently, Trump said it would “be a very hard thing to concede,” even if the Electoral College confirms the victory of the 78-year-old former vice-president. “If they do, they’ve made a mistake,” he said.

The Electoral College electors in each state are due to vote on December 14. Certificates recording the electoral vote results in each state must be received by the president of the Senate no later than December 23. Biden is certified as the winner, or leading, in states totaling 306 electoral votes, well above the victory threshold of 270, while Trump got 232 electoral votes.

Trump had said the whole world is watching what becomes the fate of American democracy but declined to say if he would seek the presidency again in 2024, as has been widely rumoured.

Major world leaders including those from China, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany and other European as well as African States congratulated Biden and his vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris, after US cable networks projected the two winners of the keenly contested election