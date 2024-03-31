US President, Joe Biden’s announcement of declaring this Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility has generated significant controversy.

Although March 31 has always been set aside to honour the transgender movement, this year’s commemoration coincides with Easter Sunday, a significant Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” a statement released by the White House on Friday read.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” it continued. “NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” the statement declared.

Social media users, including prominent politicians, Christians, flooded the internet on Saturday evening with criticisms following the announcement from the White House.

An X user wrote, Hillbilly Homemaker, wrote, “The White House has declared open war on Christians. And still, Christ is King.”

Politicians and popular figures also weighed in.

Donald Trump Jr wrote, “Biden is banning religious symbols from Easter celebrations at the White House, while flying the trans flag and declaring Easter Sunday to be “Trans Visibility Day.”

“This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshiping the trans flag instead of God. They must be stopped.”

The Biden administration had earlier sparked a heated debate by implementing a ban on religious symbols in the art contest for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll, a longstanding tradition at the White House.

Children from National Guard families were advised to refrain from displaying religious symbols.

Former presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, wrote, “Joe Biden just proclaimed that “Transgender Visibility Day” is on Sunday, March 31st. I wonder how he came up with that date.”

However, some social media users came to the defence of the President, stating that the Transgender Day of Visibility has a fixed date.

“It has been March 31st since 2010. It never changes. Easter does,” a user wrote.

A fact-check report by Reuters state that the Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated on the same date, March 31, for years.

The date of Easter varies each year, as it is determined by a specific set of rules based on the spring equinox and the phases of the moon. In the previous year, it occurred on April 9, while in 2022, it took place on April 17.