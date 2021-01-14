Billionaire businessman, Akin-Olugbade, dies of COVID-19

January 14, 2021 0

The COVID-19 pandemic yesterday claimed billionaire businessman and legal icon, Chief Bolu Akin-Olugbade.

According to family sources, he died in Lagos at a private hospital accredited to manage the killer virus.

He was 61.

Known for his love for Rolls Royce, its largest collector, he was the Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom and had a massive business interest, spanning property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services and investment banking.

His death coincided with a raging controversy over the constitutionality of the mass closure of Nigeria’s universities by the federal government  – Thisday.

