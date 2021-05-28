Birth control methods violence against women – Gov. Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has described birth control methods as silent violence against women.

Ayade, who stated this during the launch of ‘HeforShe’ campaign, a United Nations’ Initiated Global Solidarity Movement for advancement of gender equality, at Transcorp Hotel, yesterday, in Calabar, decried all forms of violence against women.

Ayade, who was honoured on the occasion as HeforShe Ambassador, took a swipe at donor agencies for inflicting on women ‘silent violence’ through birth control mechanisms.

He suggested that men should equally be subjected to birth control through castration.

“When it comes to family planning, it is the women that take the injections, take the implants and this is violence against women. If you want a holistic population control, castrate the men.

“Why do you allow women who give birth only once in nine months take all the medication? Why has research always been against women?

“I have seen marriages that are challenged because three years into the marriage, the lady cannot bear a child because the prolonged use of implants have damaged her capacity to bear a child thus challenging her marriage, breaking her marriage and putting her through so much psychological pain.

“I think silent violence against women should be what we champion today going forward, including the UN and other international agencies that believe all financial aids to Africa will be useless unless our population is controlled,” he said.