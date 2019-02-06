Body bags threat: PDP asks international community to impose travel ban on El-Rufai

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, called on the international community to impose a travel ban on the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his threat that foreigners, who interfere in the affairs of Nigeria would leave the country in body bags.

In the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary and Director of Media/Publicity, Kola Ologbodiyan and shared on their verified Twitter handle, PDP said, “We call on the international community to immediately impose a travel ban on El-Rufai for this inciting comment against peaceful elections in our country.

“Nigerians are still in a shock over comments by the Governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai, who declared on national TV that members of the global democratic institutions that are working for a peaceful election in Nigeria will return to their countries in body bags. What a threat?

“We, therefore, call on the National Peace Committee to immediately summon El-Rufai on his inflammatory remarks against peaceful election in our country.”

The statement added that the party would also be reconsidering its signatory to the Peace accord.

“After due consideration of comments, threats and incendiary actions by the APC and Muhammadu Buhari which are directly inimical to a peaceful, free and fair election, the PDP is left with no option than to consider a review of its signatory in the National peace accord.”