Boko Haram attacks Chibok village, kills 11, abducts 9 women

Nine women were reportedly abducted by suspected insurgents during an attack on Takulashi village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Details of the attack on the remote village further revealed that 11 persons might have been killed in the attack as against the seven members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) earlier reported to have been killed in Sunday’s siege.

Some residents of the village had discloseed that seven members of the CJTF and local hunters, who were part of the group that engaged the insurgents, were killed.

Also in the early report, foodstuffs and livestock were said to have been carted away by the terrorist group, who also abducted some people, whose numbers had not been ascertained.

It was also gathered that the engagement of the insurgents and vigilantes was on for over an hour.

Some of the residents of the village who spoke with our correspondent on Monday said 11 men were killed in the siege.

They alleged that the insurgents attacked mourners in Takulashi village, barely 15 kilometres to the local government headquarters in Chibok town.

The villagers said the insurgents opened fire on the mourners, targeting and killing men, after which they picked out and abducted women.

The villagers said no military or police came to their rescue as the vigilantes and the unarmed villagers were left at the mercy of the better armed criminals.

Text messages sent to both military or police authorities were not responded to as of the time of filing the report on Monday