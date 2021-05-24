Boko Haram: Borno Rep sacks aide for describing Shekau as ‘true hero’

A member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, Abdulkadir Rahis, has sacked one of his legislative aides, Bukar Tanda for describing leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau as a “true hero”.

Following the reported death of Shekau on Wednesday, Tanda had taken to his Facebook page on Thursday to describe the nefarious terrorist leader as a “true hero” for blowing up himself instead of being captured by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

An online platform, HumAngle, had reported that Shekau died last week following the invasion of the terror group’s stronghold in the Sambisa Forest area by ISWAP fighters.

Shekau, who secretly had a suicide vest on, was also reported to have blown himself up alongside everyone present during the negotiations.

Shekau had been the leader of Boko Haram since 2009 following the death of the group’s founder, Mohammed Yusuf. He had been rumoured to have been killed at different times. He had led hundreds of insurgents to terrorise the North-East region, killings hundreds of people since he took over.

In the now-deleted Facebook post, Tanda praised the dreaded terrorist, saying “he lived a live of hero and died a true hero”.

“I admire and appreciate his courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found,” Tanda wrote.

But in a letter personally signed by Rahis on Friday, the lawmaker terminated the appointment of Tanda.

“I wish to formally write and notify you of the termination of your appointment as my legislative aide, forthwith.

“Your actions, utterances and opinion of recent are at variance with my interest, that of my constituency and our great party, the APC.

“The letter also serves as a disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take, on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me as a person or my office.”

The sacked aide further took to Facebook on Sunday to welcome the decision of his former boss, while also distancing himself from terrorist activities.

Tanda, who was quizzed by security agents over his statement, wrote, “I have learnt a lifetime lesson and have now have clear idea of the companies to relate with”.

“To Honourable Abdulkadir Rahis, I cannot find the right words to express my appreciation for the opportunity to serve as your aide and more importantly for the spirit of brotherhood you shared with me although our memorable years of togetherness. Your decision to terminate my appointment is well accepted and in good faith and I found nothing wrong in your decision. I wish you all the best in your endeavors,” he stated.