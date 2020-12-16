Boko Haram claims responsibility for Kankara schoolboys’ abduction

Boko Haram insurgents have claimed responsibility for last Friday’s kidnap of over 300 students at a government school in Kankara, northwest Katsina State.

In a four-minute audio message on Tuesday, the insurgents claimed they carried out the abduction for the sake of Allah and the Islam.

“In the name of Allah, I speak to you. We are the followers of Allah and led by Imam Abu Mohammad Abubakar Shekau.

“The thing that happened in Katsina, we are behind it. Our brothers did it,” a man with deep voice said in the short message.

He said the message was from Jama’atu ahlis-Sunnah lid-Da’wah Wal jihadi, the name Boko Haram calls itself. He said nobody was killed in the attack.

Some armed men with assault rifles rode on motorcycles to the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State and abducted over 300 school boys. The exact number of the abductees was yet to be ascertained days after the incident. Some students were said to have escaped in the confusion that ensued during the attack.

About one thousand students have either been abducted or killed in over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.