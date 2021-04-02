Boko Haram claims responsibility for missing Air Force jet, releases video of dead pilot

The Boko Haram sect has claimed responsibility for bringing dowm the missing Jet of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The jet deployed against the sect in Borno State evening lost contact with radar on Wednesday evening.

The sect said it took down the aircraft but some experts have expressed doubt that Boko Haram has the capacity to do what it claimed, given the distance of the jet to the position were the insurgents were.

Edward Gabkwet, spokesperson of NAF, had disclosed the identities of the pilots but said their whereabouts were unknown.

But on Friday, Boko Haram released a video of the destroyed jet.

The video, which credible sources released to Daily Trust, showed the corpse of one of the dead pilots.

In the seven minutes, thirty seconds footage, Boko Haram fighters were seen moving along a dusty road, in gun trucks and on motor bikes.

The video showed that the aircraft exploded in the air before it crashed.

Towards the end of the footage, a masked insurgent climbed a wreckage of the aircraft and pointed his gun into the sky

“The Nigerian Air Force jet fighter with plate number 475 was sent to Sambisa to fight the Mujahideen.

“There’s no one that can fight God. This is the evidence of what God has done. There’s no way you will fight his people and this will not happen. The only way for you now is to repent. That’s the only way out,” he said in impeccable English.

The military is yet to react to the claim of the insurgents.