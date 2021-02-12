Boko Haram establishes bases in Yobe, Adamawa

There are intelligent reports from security sources of the alleged establishment of new bases by terrorists in some parts of Yobe and Adamawa states.

It was learnt that the terrorists established hideouts in Geidam and some other parts of Yobe State.

A security source listed other new bases of the insurgents as Tarmuwa and Yunusari local governments areas of Yobe State; Mubi, Madagali and Gombi local government areas of Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, suspected Boko Haram terrorists, on Tuesday, attacked Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, abducting three personnel of the Nigeria Customs Services.

The suspected terrorists drove into the town around 5.30pm through Geidam Mane Shuwa Road and operated for about two hours.

They were said to have broken into stores and drugs shops, looted foodstuffs and stole large quantity of drugs and burnt down an ambulance belonging to the general hospital in Geidam.

It was gathered that though there was no civilian casualty, a credible security source in Damaturu, said, “The terrorists, who are operating around these areas, have since forced some villagers to move out of their homes and relocate to their relatives in Geidam town for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Police Command, Abdulkarim Dungus, confirmed the attack on Geidam.

He also stated that three officers of the NCS, who were recently posted to Yobe from Bauchi State, were abducted at their checkpoint by the insurgents after they had left the town. – Punch.