Boko Haram: FG to begin repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon

The repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon has been fixed for February 27 and March 7, 2021.

Most of the 46,000 refugees fled troubled Borno State to neighbouring Cameroonian towns, especially Minawao, at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The decision on the repatriation dates was taken after the meeting of a tripartite commission made up of representatives of the Federal Government, the Borno State Government and the Government of Cameroon.

The meeting, which held on Wednesday, had in attendance the Cameroonian delegation led by the country’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji; Governor of Far North Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakary, and some humanitarian officials, and the Nigerian side led by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; top officials from the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Malam Bashir Alkali; and the ministry’s Humanitarian Director, Ali Grema.

Others are a representative of the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Mr Hassan Ejibunu; Zulum’s Adviser on External and Liaison Services, Ambassador Adamu Abbas, who is also a member of the Technical Working Group established for the implementation of the tripartite repatriation agreement; a member of the House of Representatives representing the Bama, Ngala, Kala-Balge Federal Constituency of Borno State, Zainab Gimba; the Director-General, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant officials.

A statement on Thursday by Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, read in part, “Following a two-day visit to Cameroon by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, a tripartite commission meeting held on Wednesday night fixed February 27 and March 7, 2021 to commence the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees towards resettlement in Borno State.

“About 46,000 Nigerians, mostly from Borno, have been taking refuge in the Minawao refugee camp located in Mokolo, Far North Region of Cameroon.

“Governor Zulum, alongside federal humanitarian officials from Nigeria and Cameroon, were at the Minawao camp on Wednesday before returning to Maroua, the capital of the Far North Region, for a tripartite commission meeting.

“Zulum’s initial target was to have the first batch of 9,800 willing Nigerian refugees repatriated this week for resettlement in newly-built houses located in Bama and Banki.

“However, yesterday’s (Wednesday) meeting of the tripartite commission came up with a revised standard operating procedure, which was signed by all parties agreeing that the repatriation holds on February 27 and March 7, 2021.”