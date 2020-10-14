Boko Haram kills 14 farmers near Maiduguri

Boko Haram insurgents have killed 14 farmers in Borno State, by slashing their throats.

Members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce ( JTF) told AFP that insurgents on Monday seized 15 farmers working on their irrigation fields in Ngwom village, 14 kilometres north of Maiduguri, and cut their throats.

“They slaughtered the farmers, killing 14 while one survived with a deep slash. They left him for dead,” Babakura Kilo, a leader of the Civilian JTF, said.

The insurgents captured the farmers as they tended to their crops during the early afternoon, giving them no room to escape, said another member Ibrahim Liman who gave the same death toll.

The survivor was taken to a hospital in a “life-threatening condition,” Mr Liman said.

Boko Haram and rival group Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, have increasingly targeted loggers, herders and fishermen in their violent campaign.

They accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.