Boko Haram kills 50 Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic

Fifty Nigerian refugees in neighbouring Niger Republic have been killed following a Boko Haram attack on their shelters.

The attack occurred weekend but details did not get to Borno, the epicentre of over a decade insurgency, until late Monday.

The insurgents invaded Toumour, a remote community in northern part of Niger, security sources and local officials disclosed.

More than 30, 000 civilians from Abadam Local Government, an area around the Lake Chad shore flee to Nigerien territory in the wake of Boko Haram incessant attack on their homes.

Many of them have been taking refugee in remote communities and refugee camps.

In a video believed to have been released by Boko Haram, the terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. It puts the casualty figure at 27 though many in Borno suspected the figure may be higher.