Boko Haram kills commuters, seizes 11 vehicles in Borno

Boko Haram terrorist sect has killed some commuters at Aligambori, near Gajiram, along the Maiduguri-Monguno Road in Borno State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened on Wednesday, and the casualty figure was yet known as of press time.

According to an eyewitness and driver plying the route, Ya lawan Dawo, the terrorists also snatched 11 vehicles from drivers and took them to the bush.

“They snatched 11 vehicles and killed the passengers at Aligambori, where they (terrorists) usually mount checkpoints,” Dawo told our correspondent.

Another transporter, Abba Monguno, said the Maiduguri-Monguno Road had been a nightmare to both drivers and commuters as they were always fearful of being attacked by the insurgents at any of their four checkpoints along the road.

Abba said the insurgents usually operated at will at the checkpoints, looting commuters’ belongings and demanding money from drivers.

He said, “They have four roadblocks along that road. There is one each at Tuhuba, Kwanan Tsamiya, Aligambori, and Ayikime. They stop commuters at these checkpoints and rob them of their belongings like phones and money. Sometimes, they even strip passengers of their clothes.

“If you ply the route any time from 8-9am, you will surely meet them. Also at 4pm every day. When they stop us, we obey them. They will ask for money, the least being N1,000. If anybody refuses to heed their commands, they can shoot the person straight away.”

Abba further stated that despite the discomfort and risk to their lives, they could not stop plying the route because they had to go out to make income to meet their daily needs.

“Sometimes, we do not know specifically when or where we will meet them. They could decide to come out at a time you least expect them. They operate and go back into the forest. We ply the road in fear,” he added.

When contacted about the issue, the spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, DSP Okon Edet, referred our correspondent to the Nigerian Army.

However, the spokesperson for Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command and 7 Div Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri, Col Ado Isa, did not take our correspondent’s calls.

He had also yet to reply to a text message sent to his phone number as of press time. Punch