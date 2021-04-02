Boko Haram kills one, loots food items in Borno

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram on Wednesday invaded the Azir community in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state killing one resident with scores injured.

The insurgents also looted food items and livestock without confrontation, after setting ablaze some residential houses.

Azir is about a 15km drive south of Damboa and is the only settlement with resilient people along the 100km Damboa – Biu road, as over 10 settlements were Displaced and remained ghost communities for over five years.

Some fleeing residents who spoke to our Correspondent on phone said, “We are currently taking refuge in Damboa with no shelter and food despite this harsh harmattan weather.

“The insurgents wreaked havoc on our community without confrontation and we managed to escape into the Bush before fleeing into Damboa”

The District Head of Damboa, Zanna Lawan Maina confirmed the attack on his people through a telephone call to our Correspondent on Thursday.

“Boko Haram terrorists invaded Azir community, killed one person after looting foodstuff, livestock and other properties”, said the traditional ruler.