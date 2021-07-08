Boko Haram launches attacks close to SGF Mustapha’s hometown

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Dabna, a community in Adamawa State, close to Garaha, the hometown of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

The terrorists reportedly stormed Dabna in Hong LGA in the early hours of Wednesday, killing many people and destroying properties.

One report said 18 bodies had been found in bushes around the affected community.

“This attack came roughly two months after a similar stack on Kwapre, and from what I heard about the Kwapre attack, the mode of this Dabna incident is the same,” a source said.

Kwapre, another community in Hong was attacked by Boko Haram on 9 April 2021.