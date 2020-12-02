Boko Haram leader, Shekau, releases new video, justifies rice farmers’ killing

A factional leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has confirmed that his group was responsible for the killing of rice farmers in Kwashebe, Zabarmari, in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

He also threatened to deal with those giving information on his group to the military.

Shekau, in a three-minute video released on Tuesday, said his group “killed 78 farmers” because they arrested and handed one of his brothers to the Nigerian Army.

He warned that those arresting his members and giving out intelligence on the group’s activities to the military would “face the same fate if they did not desist from doing so.”

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.” he threatened.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has signed a protocol with China on provision of military assistance gratis to Nigeria, at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The protocol was aimed at deepening bilateral military cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in the fight against terrorism in the country.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, said the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi (retd. ) thanked the acting Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhao Yong, on behalf of the FG. – Punch.