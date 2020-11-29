Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 43 farm workers in Borno

…farmers’ killings insane – Buhari

Boko Haram terrorists have slaughtered 43 farm workers near Maiduguri, Borno, Northeast Nigeria.

The assailants reportedly tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe.

Leader of Anti-jihadist militias told Babakura Kolo AFP on Saturday that the group has recovered 43 bodies, all of them slaughtered, with six others injured.

“It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers,” he said.

Also, Reuters, citing a village leader, a local fighter with the Zamarmari group and a police source, also reported the attack, putting the death toll to at least 40 people.

A search by the authorities for the attackers has been launched, it added.

The victims were labourers from Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman who gave the same toll.

“There were 60 farmers who were contracted to harvest paddy in the rice fields. Forty-three were slaughtered, with six injured,” Liman told AFP.

Eight others were missing, presumed to have been kidnapped by the jihadists, he said.

The bodies were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometres away, where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday, said resident Mala Bunu who took part in the search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described Saturday’s slaughtering of 43 farmers in Borno as insane.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu late Saturday night expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State.

He condemned the killing, saying the entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

Buhari said his government has given the necessary support to the military to protect the country’s population and territory.

”I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” he said.