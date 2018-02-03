Bolorunduro donates JAMB forms to 300 students

The Immediate-past Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning in the State of Osun, Dr. Adewale Bolorunduro will, on Saturday, 3rd February 2018 present 2018 JAMB Scratch Cards/Forms to 300 indigent but brilliant Students of Ife North Local Government Origin at the Ipetumodu Town Hall, Ipetumodu.

In a statement released by his media office in Ilesa on Friday, Bolorunduro noted that the beneficiaries were selected via a rigorous examination following free extra moral classes for over 400 SSS 3 Students of Ife North in 15 core subjects in preparation for the 2018 JAMB UTME and WAEC/NECO SSCE Examinations by the Wale Bolorunduro Foundation which was established in 2006.

The presentation of the scratch cards/forms further shows the enormous commitment which Bolorunduro attaches to proper education even as he personally taught Mathematics and Physics at the extra moral classes. He has also challenged the beneficiaries to ensure they excel in the forthcoming examinations in order to qualify for scholarships which will go across Osun East Senatorial District and beyond.

Dr. Bolorunduro enjoined all beneficiaries, their guardians and invited guests and dignitaries to be punctual.