Boris Johnson’s girlfriend gives birth to baby boy

Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, have announced the birth of their first child.

On Wednesday 29 April, a spokesperson for the couple stated: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds announced they were engaged and expecting a baby together in February.

The announcement means that 55-year-old Mr Johnson will become the first UK prime minister in 250 years to marry while in office.

In a post shared on her private Instagram account, Ms Symonds wrote: “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year … and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.”

Mr Johnson and 31-year-old Ms Symonds have been romantically involved since 2018.

In July last year, Mr Johnson addressed the country during his first televised speech as prime minister, having assumed the position earlier that month.

Ms Symonds attended the event in support of her partner, being dubbed “first girlfriend“.

Within hours of her appearance, the £120 pink and red floral midi Ghost dress she had been wearing sold out from the fashion label’s website.

Ms Symonds, the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds and lawyer Josephine Mcaffee, was born on 17 March 1988 and raised in southwest London.