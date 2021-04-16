Borno: Damasak town not under Boko Haram control – Army

The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports that Damasak, a village in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, has been overran and taken over by terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known said there was an attack on the village by the terrorists on Wednesday, which was effectively repelled by troops deployed to the town.

He said the town was in full control of soldiers who have been conducting mop up operation to flush out remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.

Yerima’s statement read: “The reports in a section of the media that Boko Haram terrorists have overran and in control of Damasak town is blatant misinformation. There was an attack by the terrorists sometime yesterday but they were effectively repelled by own troops.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area and as can be seen in the attached video, the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig Gen SS Tilawan, is driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation following the cowardly attack by the terrorists who sneaked in from the northern flank yesterday in active collaboration of some local informants.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assure residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.”