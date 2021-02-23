Borno govt plans 5,000-hectare land for ranches, cattle grazing

The Borno State Government says it will create ranches and grazing fields for herders who are willing to establish business in the state.

The state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said Borno State had arable land of about 73 thousand square kilometres which could host herders.

The governor made the statement on Monday during the official launch of North-East Development Commission’s rapid response initiative in Maiduguri.

Zulum stated that he had been advocating for the creation of cattle breeding and pasture production centres across the six states of the North-East as it would not only provide economic boost to the region, but would boost the agricultural value chain of the sub-region.

He said, “We have arable lands here in the North-East. I have been advocating for the creation of livestock breeding centres in the state. Each state in the North-East can provide not less than 5,000 hectares of land for pasture breeding centres where we can grow up to two to three million livestock.

The governor said while others were sending herdsmen out of their states and region, Borno State would seek to provide land to establish centres that would aid livestock production and boost agricultural activities in the state.