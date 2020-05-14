Borno govt suspends COVID-19 lockdown

The Borno Government has suspended the lockdown imposed on non-essential movement, following significant progress recorded in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, who doubles as the Chairman of the state’s High-Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said: “In furtherance of the efforts to contain and eradicate this deadly scourge, the High-Powered Committee wishes to announce the indefinite suspension of the Lockdown for the time being.”

He attributed the successes recorded in the state to the stringent measures adopted to contain the virus which had yielded the desired result.

Kadafur said that the suspension of lockdown was to study the situation, noting that government will not hesitate to revert to statue quo if the pandamic escalate.

He declared use of face mask in all public places to be mandatory in the state.

He directed all government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community and opinion leaders to adhere strictly to the enforcement of social/physical distancing in places of worship and social gathering.

He reminded residents that funeral processions, weddings and naming ceremonies were restricted to 20 persons only.

He explained that all civil servants of Grade level 1-12 should continue to work from home except directed otherwise.

The chairman also directed that all medical consultations by pharmacists and patent medicine stores related to COVID-19 should be referred to designated government hospitals.

He warned that defaulters of such directives would face the full wrath of the law.

“Henceforth, Jumma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by the Borno State Council of Ulamas.

“Churches shall also conduct services as recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“All congregations must be observed based on strict principles of COVID-19 preventive measures which included social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer,” he said.