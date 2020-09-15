Borno govt to employ 84 doctors, 36 nurses, others

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the recruitment of 594 medical practitioners in the state.

Among those to be employed are 84 medical doctors, 365 nurses and midwives, 45 pharmacists and 100 health technicians and other supportive workers.

The governor gave the approval on Monday in Maiduguri at the end of a meeting with public healthcare stakeholders attended by the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Health; Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura; Chairman, National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Umar Shettima; and heads of the state’s Health Management Board, Contributory Health Scheme and Primary Healthcare Development Agency, among other stakeholders.

The meeting held at the Government House.

Zulum said of the 365 nurses and midwives, half would be fresh graduates, while the others would be experienced persons, who had retired from the Borno civil service after years of serving in hospitals as nurses and midwives, and would now be contract workers.

The governor further disclosed that of the 84 medical doctors, some would be recruited as permanent workers, while the others would be engaged on contract basis and on sabbatical services.