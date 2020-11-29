Borno killings: Buhari must rejig security architecture now – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the rejig of the nation’s security architecture by President Muhammadu Buhari is long overdue following slaughtering of 43 farmers by Boko Haram in Borno on Saturday.

The farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government area of Borno were on Saturday slaughtered by the insurgents.

They were reportedly tied with their throats slit by the wicked insurgents.

Atiku, in a tweet said the killing of the farmers was heartbreaking, saying words failed him over the dastardly act.

He lamented that the lives of citizens should be worth more than this.

“Heart-breaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this. The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue.

“May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted,” he said.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Buhari said the killing of the farmers by Boko Haram was insane.

He condemned the killing, saying the entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

Buhari said his government has given the necessary support to the military to protect the country’s population and territory.

”I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” he said.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Saturday slaughtered 43 farm workers near Maiduguri, Borno.

Leader of Anti-jihadist militias told Babakura Kolo AFP on Saturday that the group has recovered 43 bodies, all of them slaughtered, with six others injured.

“It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers,” he said.

Also, Reuters, citing a village leader, a local fighter with the Zamarmari group and a police source, also reported the attack, putting the death toll to at least 40 people.

A search by the authorities for the attackers has been launched, it added.

The victims were labourers from Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman who gave the same toll.

“There were 60 farmers who were contracted to harvest paddy in the rice fields. Forty-three were slaughtered, with six injured,” Liman told AFP.

Eight others were missing, presumed to have been kidnapped by the jihadists, he said.

The bodies were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometres away, where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday, said resident Mala Bunu who took part in the search and rescue operation.