Borno massacre: US vows to work with Nigeria to defeat terrorists

The United States on Monday reacted to Saturday’s massacre of 43 farmers by Boko Haram at a rice farm in Borno, Northeast Nigeria.

The US condemned the brutal killing and sympathised with families of those killed.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria.

“The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped,” a statement from the US Embassy in Nigeria said.

The statement said the US abhorred the attack and pledged to work with Nigeria to defeat terrorism.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Saturday slaughtered 43 farm workers near Maiduguri, Borno, Northeast Nigeria.

The assailants reportedly tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe.