Borno uncovers 22,556 ghost workers after double verifications

…as Niger State finds over 2,000 ghost workers on payroll

The Borno State government has unearthed 22,556 ghost workers have been in Borno State after two simultaneous verifications ordered by the State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

The numbers of ghost workers were contained in separate reports presented on Wednesday to the governor by the Committee on Local Government Staff Verification chaired by Senator Kaka Malam Yale and another on primary school teachers chaired by Dr Shettima Kullima.

The findings revealed that 14,762 ghost workers were within the local government pay system, while 7,794 ghost teachers were also identified.

A total figure of over N420m was saved according to the data presented to the governor. The amount came from about N183.6m recovered in bogus teachers’ salaries, while another N237m was recovered from ghost local government staff.

In one of the two report presentations, Chairman of the Primary School Teachers’ Verification Committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima, explained that the total number of primary school teachers in the 27 local government areas was 26,450 before the verification.

After receiving both reports, Governor Babagana Zulum said the exercise along several other measures was taken to make the local government a veritable tool for local transformation.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 illegal workers have been uncovered by the Niger State Government amongst its workforce, following a final submission by the Salary Management Committee set up by Governor Abubakar Bello.

Chairman of the Committee, who is also the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Ibrahim Panti, disclosed this on Thursday during the post-executive council briefing at the Government House in Minna.

Panti explained that out of the remaining 26,387 workers, it had only 23,624, who he described as genuine and legal workers, who would be captured in the civil servants data base.