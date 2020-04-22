Botswana President sacks top health officials amid Coronavirus crises

April 22, 2020 0

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has on Wednesday, relieved the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Solomon Sekwakya, and his Deputy, Morrison Sinvula, of their official duties with immediate effect without reason for their removal.

According to reports by Reuters, the dismissal came amidst a state of emergency and lockdown in Botswana to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with 20 cases reported in the country and one death.

Sekwakwa describes himself as an economist on his LinkedIn. He was transferred to the health ministry from the ministry of finance just in November 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Nigeria records crude oil, gas sales of $434m in January – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says the country recorded crude oil and gas export sales ...